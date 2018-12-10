AAP seeks to improve strategy on Delhi LS seats

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party has asked its functionaries in charge of three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to improve their strategy to connect better with voters, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The party had named one person in charge of each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. These seven individuals will be ultimately declared the party’s official candidates after a review of their standing in their respective constituency, said a senior AAP leader.

One of them, Rajpal Solanki, in charge of the West Delhi seat, has stepped down. “The performance of the in-charges with respect to organisational work and voter outreach reflects that improvements are needed in North West Delhi, Chandni Chowk and New Delhi seats,” he said.

The in-charges in these seats have been urged to change their strategies to improve organisational strength and connect better with voters, which will be crucial in the election, he said. The work of those in charge of the South, East and North East Delhi seats has been found to be “quite satisfactory,” said the party leader.

‘Ayushman Bharat to help Modi’s friends’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme is meant to benefit owners of insurance firms. “Just like crop insurance scheme, ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme is meant to benefit owners of insurance firms who are friends of PM Modi.”