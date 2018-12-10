Home Cities Delhi

Skills training brings income, confidence to disadvantaged women

Women from low-income families in Mandawali attend a training session conducted by an NGO on Sunday | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FAIZA, Ankita, Kanak and Dipika—all in their teens, belong to low-income families residing in east Delhi’s Mandawali. Living in a community where women are expected to remain indoors, they are “proud of their mothers” for stepping outside the home to work. 

“The community we belong to…. their thinking is not so good. When a lady goes to work, it is considered bad. My mother is proving that ladies can also do something. She is not afraid anymore. This has also given me and my sisters confidence,” said Kanak (12), whose father works as a driver and mother does stitching.

On Sunday, several women from Mandawali attended a workshop named Strishaala held by Khwaab, an organisation working to financially empower low-income women by teaching them livelihood skills, in collaboration with other organisations. 

As the sessions began, women and children sat down in groups, forming a circle to discuss varied topics, including consent, female body parts and gender equality. 

Meena, a volunteer with the organisation SMS, who held a session on gender equality, said, “We are trying to break the social stigma that exists in the community here. It is equally important for the women here to be aware of their rights and what they are capable of doing for their families.” 

“So many women in such communities fail to understand the female body. There is a taboo in the society which prevents women from speaking about their body. Though the women here are shy, the young girls are curious to know more,” said Rashmi of Manzil Mystics group. 

Mini Saxena, a lawyer, experienced resistance from the young girls and women at Mandawali while discussing child sexual abuse. “Young girls in the community here feel that they should not have any interaction with boys.” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was the chief guest for the event. 

Skills training

