Home Cities Delhi

Dalit rights body seeks changes in poll manifestos

The National Campaign on Dalit Human Rights (NCDHR) on Monday demanded that political parties adopt agendas of Dalit welfare in their manifestos, ahead of the 2019 elections.

Published: 11th December 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, dalit

Representational Image. | Express Illustrations

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Campaign on Dalit Human Rights (NCDHR) on Monday demanded that political parties adopt agendas of Dalit welfare in their manifestos, ahead of the 2019 elections. Monday was also celebrated as International Human Rights Day.

The coalition released a manifesto of 13 themes which prominently focused on Dalit women’s access to justice, rights for children and youngsters and access to healthcare.The other key recommendations include access to economic entitlements, quality education, employment opportunities, reservation in the private sector and entrepreneurship, and non-discrimination with respect to adequate food, water and sanitation.
The coalition asked that these points gain prominence among political parties.  

An increased budget allocation for the healthcare of Dalit women, establishment of mohalla (community) clinics in rural areas, ensuring a targeted monitoring system for women belonging to SC and ST communities were the other recommendations.

Key demands

  • Dalit women’s access to justice, rights for children and youngsters
  • Access to economic entitlements
  • Quality education
  • Employment opportunities
Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
political parties Election manifestos 2019 general elections Dalit women NCDHR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp