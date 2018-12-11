Dalit rights body seeks changes in poll manifestos

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Campaign on Dalit Human Rights (NCDHR) on Monday demanded that political parties adopt agendas of Dalit welfare in their manifestos, ahead of the 2019 elections. Monday was also celebrated as International Human Rights Day.

The coalition released a manifesto of 13 themes which prominently focused on Dalit women’s access to justice, rights for children and youngsters and access to healthcare.The other key recommendations include access to economic entitlements, quality education, employment opportunities, reservation in the private sector and entrepreneurship, and non-discrimination with respect to adequate food, water and sanitation.

The coalition asked that these points gain prominence among political parties.

An increased budget allocation for the healthcare of Dalit women, establishment of mohalla (community) clinics in rural areas, ensuring a targeted monitoring system for women belonging to SC and ST communities were the other recommendations.

Key demands