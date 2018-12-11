JNUSU demands action against dean of students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Monday sought action against the Dean of Students for harassing elected representatives,denying documents and not clearing

election committees bills from the vice-chancellor.

“It’s to bring to your notice that JNUSU had written to Dean of students for request for transfer of annual JNUSU funds collected as annual JNUSU subscription from students during registration, request the administration to issue a letter to the State Bank of India, authenticating our respective signatures for the student union to access the bank account and issue official stamp and letter head, which are necessary for proper functioning of the elected union,” the JNUSU said in the complaint addressed to the VC.

The new students’ union was elected on September 16.

The union also alleged that the Dean of Student Umesh Kadam intervened in an ongoing meeting on health policy to stop the office bearers and health convener from raising genuine demands regarding health issues on campus.

School of Social Sciences councillor, elected as the health convenor, was sent to the Health Advisory Committee meeting held in October to discuss the health policy. However, the Dean of Students humiliated him and turned him away, JNUU said.

JNU election committee election expenditure bills, submitted to DOS for clearance and release of money, have been stalled by JNU administration citing lack of funds, a union member claimed, adding, “By stopping clearance bills of JNU EC, not transferring JNUSU account and Union fee collected from students to JNUSU office bearers and not issuing JNUSU official letter pad and stamp, the JNU administration seems to be punishing the new union.”