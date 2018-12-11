New Delhi Municipal Corporation has sorted out salary issues: SC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday was informed that the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Chairman and the court-appointed monitoring committee on sealing have met and sorted out the issue related to salary and allowances of the corporation’s employees who are on deputation with the panel.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta was informed by the NDMC’s counsel that in pursuance to the apex court’s last week order, a meeting was held on December 7 to discuss the issues of salary and allowances of such employees.

On December 6, a court had observed that a report of the committee indicated that the NDMC chairman was unfortunately not rendering due assistance to the panel.

The court made it clear to the NDMC’s chairman that the panel was established under the directions of the top court and “if any inconvenience is caused to the monitoring committee, it is indirectly causing inconvenience to this court”.

The monitoring committee, comprising K J Rao, former advisor to the Election Commissioner, Bhure Lal, chairman of Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, and Som Jhingan, was set up on March 24, 2006.