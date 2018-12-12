Exploring almond orchards and gorging on the nuts

Rashmi Rajagopal Lobo By

Express News Service

The almond tree is native to the Middle East, but not many know that the US is the world’s largest producer of the nut. Modesto in California is the heartland of the almond industry. DoubleTree by Hilton, where we stayed for two days on our trip to Modesto, welcomed us with goodie bags full of almond-based treats. We happily gorged on them without any guilt. Who doesn’t know that almonds help in weight loss?

The next morning, our host, the Almond Board of California, organized a trip to almond orchards where we interacted with farmers. The harvest season is one of the busiest periods for them. The trees are first shaken with a machine so that the pods fall on the ground where they are left to dry for several days. They are then swept into rows before being picked up off the ground.

The blossom season begins in late July and extends till early September during which the orchards resemble pink clouds as the trees breakout with flowers. This is also the time when the orchards serve as a backdrop for engagement shoots. Our hosts also took us to an almond processing unit where we got to know how the nuts are graded and classified.

Things to do in Modesto

It might be known for its almonds, but Modesto also has a lot of other activities to offer. McHenry Mansion,a Victorian-era mansion built in 1883 by Robert McHenry, is a must-visit place here.Dry Creek Regional Park is home to a museum that showcases farming history.