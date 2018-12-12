Home Cities Delhi

Exploring almond orchards and gorging on the nuts

The almond tree is native to the Middle East, but not many know that the US is the world’s largest producer of the nut. Modesto in California is the heartland of the almond industry.

Published: 12th December 2018 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Rashmi Rajagopal Lobo
Express News Service

The almond tree is native to the Middle East, but not many know that the US is the world’s largest producer of the nut. Modesto in California is the heartland of the almond industry. DoubleTree by Hilton, where we stayed for two days on our trip to Modesto, welcomed us with goodie bags full of almond-based treats. We happily gorged on them without any guilt. Who doesn’t know that almonds help in weight loss?

The next morning, our host, the Almond Board of California, organized a trip to almond orchards where we interacted with farmers. The harvest season is one of the busiest periods for them. The trees are first shaken with a machine so that the pods fall on the ground where they are left to dry for several days. They are then swept into rows before being picked up off the ground.

The blossom season begins in late July and extends till early September during which the orchards resemble pink clouds as the trees breakout with flowers. This is also the time when the orchards serve as a backdrop for engagement shoots. Our hosts also took us to an almond processing unit where we got to know how the nuts are graded and classified.

Things to do in Modesto

It might be known for its almonds, but Modesto also has a lot of other activities to offer. McHenry Mansion,a Victorian-era mansion built in 1883 by Robert McHenry, is a must-visit place here.Dry Creek Regional Park is home to a museum that showcases farming history. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
almond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp