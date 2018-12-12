Hours of discussion with his son turned into a children’s book

By Express News Service

Stepping into the fascinating world of children’s literature with a science fiction and a high dose of humour is author Brijesh Luthra with his book The Great Moto-Matic House. He invites young readers to join the intergalactic escapades of a ten-and-a-half-year-old boy and his robot friend from the outer space.

“We are all born storytellers,” shares Luthra, adding, “As most of us grow up, our creative sides get suppressed by the everyday routine. But there are occasional sparks, which can be nurtured to revive that creative self. The spark for this series was a seemingly simple parental duty from a few years ago – giving my son a shower.

Both of us dreaded that activity so much that we spent hours discussing ideas for a five-second shower machine. While that never materialised, but these stories did. And this is my gift to children all over the world.” The author is currently in the city to launch the book at The Oxford Book Store today.