Names of Delhi, Rajasthan Chief Justices sent for elevation to Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday recommended the name of Justice Rajendra Menon, presently the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, for elevation to the Supreme Court along with the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan HC Pradeep Nandrajog, officials privy to developments said on Wednesday.

The decision to elevate Menon, was taken at a meeting held on Wednesday, said the officials.

Justice Menon was transferred from the Patna High Court to Delhi in August this year. Justice Pradeep Nandrajog is currently the Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice. He has been serving in the state since March 2017.

If the proposal for their elevation is approved by the Central government before the retirement of Justice Madan B Lokur, the working strength of the apex court judges will rise to 29 against a sanctioned strength of 31 judges.

Justice Lokur is due to retire later this month.The collegium has also recommended to the Centre that Delhi High Court judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan HC.