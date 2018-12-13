Home Cities Delhi

Signalling woes hit Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line; services restored

The line connects Janakpuri West in west Delhi to the Botanical Garden in Noida.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Technical issues in signalling on a newly-opened section of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line caused delays to commuters on the line on Wednesday, officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. “The point (crossover zone) on the line, as a train departs from Jasola Vihar towards the Botanical Garden (down Line) on the Magenta Line is showing some signalling issue since 12:05 pm, though physically, it’s fine,” an official said.

The line connects Janakpuri West in west Delhi to the Botanical Garden in Noida.Due to the issue, trains between Jasola Vihar and Kalindi Kunj stations are running on a restricted speed of 25 kmph as a part of a “fail-safe mechanism”, leading to minor bunching of trains, said the official.However, overall services on the line are normal and authorised automatic speed in the affected section will be restored as soon as the issue is sorted out, the DMRC said.

Many passengers took to twitter to share their experience. “Technical delays make travelling by metro very unpredictable. And this is happening more often now a days! #magentaline,” a passenger, Rakesh Kamal, tweeted.Last week, services on the Blue Line, which connects Noida to Dwarka and is one of the most used lines of the network, were affected for two consecutive days.

Delhi Metro DMRC Magenta Line

