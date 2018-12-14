Home Cities Delhi

Ensure dates to fill forensic lab vacancies, install CCTVs are met: HC to Delhi government

Directions were also issued to the Delhi Police to abide to the timeline it has given for installing CCTV cameras at police stations and posts. 

Published: 14th December 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Noting G that there is an urgent need to fill vacancies in Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs), the Delhi High Court on Thursday told the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to adhere to their timeline and fill the additional or new 405 posts on contractual basis by March 1, 2019. These 405 posts would be sanctioned by January 31, 2019. Around 32 vacant posts are to be filled up on contractual basis by January 15, the court said. The court observed this will ensure speedy clearance of backlog of samples for testing.    

The court said for the new posts, within 30 days of being approved, the Delhi government should send a request to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to start the process for regular recruitment and the DSSSB has to complete the selection within eight months. 

Directions were also issued to the Delhi Police to abide to the timeline it has given for installing CCTV cameras at police stations and posts. The police, represented by Delhi government senior standing counsel Rahul Mehra and additional standing counsel (criminal) Rajesh Mahajan, told the court that cameras have been installed and are functional in 91 of its stations.

In 54 police stations, CCTVs would be installed by December 15, while in the remaining 57 police stations and 53 police posts the work would be completed by January 15, the court was told. The bench listed the matter for further hearing on December 20. Police also told the court that the work of installing CCTV cameras in vulnerable areas in the National Capital would be carried out by it and the timeline for it would be placed before the bench on the next date of hearing. 

Mehra told the court that the installation of 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras in entire Delhi for safety and security of the citizens, especially women, children and the elderly, would be completed in a year’s time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CCTV Forensic Science Laboratories

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp