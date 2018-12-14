Ensure dates to fill forensic lab vacancies, install CCTVs are met: HC to Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noting G that there is an urgent need to fill vacancies in Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs), the Delhi High Court on Thursday told the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to adhere to their timeline and fill the additional or new 405 posts on contractual basis by March 1, 2019. These 405 posts would be sanctioned by January 31, 2019. Around 32 vacant posts are to be filled up on contractual basis by January 15, the court said. The court observed this will ensure speedy clearance of backlog of samples for testing.

The court said for the new posts, within 30 days of being approved, the Delhi government should send a request to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to start the process for regular recruitment and the DSSSB has to complete the selection within eight months.

Directions were also issued to the Delhi Police to abide to the timeline it has given for installing CCTV cameras at police stations and posts. The police, represented by Delhi government senior standing counsel Rahul Mehra and additional standing counsel (criminal) Rajesh Mahajan, told the court that cameras have been installed and are functional in 91 of its stations.

In 54 police stations, CCTVs would be installed by December 15, while in the remaining 57 police stations and 53 police posts the work would be completed by January 15, the court was told. The bench listed the matter for further hearing on December 20. Police also told the court that the work of installing CCTV cameras in vulnerable areas in the National Capital would be carried out by it and the timeline for it would be placed before the bench on the next date of hearing.

Mehra told the court that the installation of 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras in entire Delhi for safety and security of the citizens, especially women, children and the elderly, would be completed in a year’s time.