Home Cities Delhi

Government revival plan for Air India ready

The government has prepared a revival plan for Air India which is focused on building a competitive and profitable airline group.

Published: 14th December 2018 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Air India (File photo | Reuters)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While the government is ready with a revival plan for ailing Air India, it also owes over 1,000 crore as of November 30 to the debt-laden national carrier for VVIP charter flights. The outstanding amount of 1,000.62 crore for special extra section flights is due from the ministry of external affairs, ministry of defence and ministry of home affairs. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, minister of civil aviation Jayant Sinha said, “Regular follow-ups for the same are made by Air India and Ministry of Civil Aviation, and normally such dues are cleared from time to time.” 

The quantum of dues is almost double of what it was two years ago. The government has prepared a revival plan for Air India which is focused on building a competitive and profitable airline group. The plan comprises several major elements, including a comprehensive financial package, as approved by the Government of India - this includes transferring non-core debt and assets to a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The plan also involves achieving higher levels of operational efficiency by strengthening management and implementing best practice business processes and robust organizational and governance reforms to be implemented by an eminent Board. Apart from this, differentiated business strategies for each of Air India”s core businesses will be adopted for better results and world-class HR practices to ensure a talented and motivated workforce.

Moreover, sale of non-core real estate assets and strategic disinvestment of subsidiaries such as Air India Air Transport Services Ltd will also be implemented in a phased manner. The monetisation of assets has also been expedited. Till date, properties worth 410.32 crore have been monetized. Air India had placed an order for 27 A320 New aircraft, out of which 22 aircraft have already been inducted in the fleet. A number of new destinations have been introduced in the international and domestic sectors with better utilisation of aircraft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp