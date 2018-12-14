Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC censures ex-Air India director of operations Arvind Kathpalia

Kathpalia is also accused of tampering with evidence, criminal conspiracy and intimidating a doctor working with the airline.

Published: 14th December 2018 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former Air India Director of Operations Arvind Kathpalia (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday censured Air India’s former director of operations Arvind Kathpalia, who is accused of violation of aircraft rules, saying his actions cannot be called a mistake as they put at risk the lives of many and people like him are not worth being permitted to operate flights. Justice Mukta Gupta made the remarks while issuing notice to the Delhi Police on an anticipatory bail plea filed by the pilot apprehending arrest in the case lodged against him on the direction of a lower court.

Kathpalia is also accused of tampering with evidence, criminal conspiracy and intimidating a doctor working with the airline. He was removed as director of operations of Air India in November this year after failure to clear pre-flight alcohol test, with the government citing “serious nature of the transgression and (his) failure to course correct”. 

“These people are not worth being permitted to operate flights. You (Kathpalia’s counsel) must get this person acknowledge the fact that he is not worth operating flights. It is to make him understand that he is not above law,” the judge observed on Thursday.

READ HERE: 181 pilots tested positive for alcohol during 2015-2018, says Aviation Ministry

According to the police, Kathpalia operated a flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru without undergoing the mandatory pre-flight breath analyser test on January 19, 2017. Further, even at Bengaluru, he refused to undergo a similar test. The Delhi Police opposed his anticipatory bail plea. Police had alleged that Kathpalia has also issued threats and intimidated Dr Nitin Seth with a view to coerce him to retract his statement given in inquiry. 

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Arvind Kathpalia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp