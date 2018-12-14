Home Cities Delhi

Heartless Delhi? Woman's pacemaker pops out, two hospitals shun her

Two hospitals, a private national heart institute and the Delhi government-run GB Pant hospital turned her away saying they would not treat her because the machine was implanted elsewhere.   

Image for representational purpose only.

By SHAGUN KAPIL
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two hospitals in the city have refused to treat 62-year-old Roli Somvanshi, days after her pacemaker popped out. A resident of Saifai, Uttar Pradesh, Roli got the pacemaker last year in her village. She started experiencing pain just a month after the operation, following which, her hospital treated her again and sent her home. However, in July this year, because of complications from an infection, the pacemaker started to come out and the hospital said they would have to fit a new one.

Roli Somvanshi’s pacemaker is
held together by tape | Express photo

Roli was then brought to the capital for treatment. Much to her horror, two hospitals, a private national heart institute and the Delhi government-run GB Pant hospital turned her away saying they would not treat her because the machine was implanted elsewhere.   

 “The doctors at G B Pant’s pacemaker OPD on Wednesday said that the hospital did not implant it so they can’t treat the infection. They just said a blatant no and even took her OPD card,” said nephew Anand Bhadauria, who works in the city as an accountant at a private firm.

“My uncle (Roli’s husband) died in May this year and the family could not bear the cost of the new pacemaker. I was hopeful of getting her treated in Delhi. First we approached the private hospital under the (Economically Weaker Sections) EWS category but they said they have a long list of patients in waiting and we can follow up two months later,” said Bhadauria, adding that the only option left now is to move the Delhi High Court seeking help for getting immediate treatment for Roli, whose condition is critical.

When contacted, G B Pant Hospital Medical Superintendent S M Raheja said he was travelling and would not be able to comment on the matter, while other officials could not be reached. Advocate and social activist Ashok Agarwal, through whom Bhadauria will file the case, said, “It is the constitutional duty to of the government hospitals to preserve the life of the citizens. They cannot refuse admission on any grounds.”

In October, the Delhi High Court had pulled up the city government over its decision to exclude non-Delhi patients from seeking treatment at the GTB Hospital, saying it was a “violation” of an individual’s “right to healthcare” . For now, they use tape to keep the pacemaker in place.

Troubled past
A resident of Saifai, Uttar Pradesh, Roli got the pacemaker last year in her village. She started experiencing pain just a month after the operation, following which, her hospital treated her again and sent her home

