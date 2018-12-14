Home Cities Delhi

Revoke panel on complaints of police power abuse: Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain

The PCA is under the direct control of Baijal, who according to the Supreme Court’s order, is the final authority over the police.

Published: 14th December 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In yet another episode which could turn into a tussle, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking withdrawal of a recent order issued by the latter appointing members to the Police Complaint Authority (PCA). The PCA was formed to deal with complaints from citizens against police personnel in matters such as custodial deaths, custodial rapes, extortion or any serious abuse of power.   

According to an official, Jain, in his letter, said that he was of the view that the order was “not justified” in light of the pendency of the matter before the Delhi High Court. The Raj Niwas had notified the policy in January this year, but the appointments were made by Baijal only last week. 

The PCA is under the direct control of Baijal, who according to the Supreme Court’s order, is the final authority over the police.

“Home Minister Satyendar Jain has written to the L-G on the legality of the notification issued regarding the appointment of members of the Police Complaints Authority,” said a government official who did not want to be named. “The minister has pointed out that the matter regarding the setting-up of the PCA is currently sub-judice (pending hearing) before the Delhi High Court,” said the official, adding that the minister has requested Baijal to withdraw the order. 

The authority will enquire into allegations of serious misconduct against police personnel, either on its own or on a complaint received from citizens,  the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) or the L-G, the chief secretary or Principal Secretary (Home) of the Delhi government. The three-member panel is to be headed by a chairperson who is a retired High Court judge. 

Oversight
The authority will look into allegations of serious misconduct against police personnel, either on its own, or on a complaint received from citizens, the National Human Rights Commission or the L-G, the government’s Chief Secretary or the Principal Secretary, Home department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp