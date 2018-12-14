Revoke panel on complaints of police power abuse: Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another episode which could turn into a tussle, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking withdrawal of a recent order issued by the latter appointing members to the Police Complaint Authority (PCA). The PCA was formed to deal with complaints from citizens against police personnel in matters such as custodial deaths, custodial rapes, extortion or any serious abuse of power.

According to an official, Jain, in his letter, said that he was of the view that the order was “not justified” in light of the pendency of the matter before the Delhi High Court. The Raj Niwas had notified the policy in January this year, but the appointments were made by Baijal only last week.

The PCA is under the direct control of Baijal, who according to the Supreme Court’s order, is the final authority over the police.

“Home Minister Satyendar Jain has written to the L-G on the legality of the notification issued regarding the appointment of members of the Police Complaints Authority,” said a government official who did not want to be named. “The minister has pointed out that the matter regarding the setting-up of the PCA is currently sub-judice (pending hearing) before the Delhi High Court,” said the official, adding that the minister has requested Baijal to withdraw the order.

The authority will enquire into allegations of serious misconduct against police personnel, either on its own or on a complaint received from citizens, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) or the L-G, the chief secretary or Principal Secretary (Home) of the Delhi government. The three-member panel is to be headed by a chairperson who is a retired High Court judge.

Oversight

The authority will look into allegations of serious misconduct against police personnel, either on its own, or on a complaint received from citizens, the National Human Rights Commission or the L-G, the government’s Chief Secretary or the Principal Secretary, Home department.