Home Cities Delhi

December 16 gang rape case: SC junks plea to hasten convicts' hanging

One of the accused, Ram Singh, had hanged himself in the jail and another, a juvenile, was convicted of rape and murder.

Published: 14th December 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Refusing to entertain a plea seeking directions for the immediate execution of the four convicts in the December 16, 2012 gang rape and murder case, the Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the petitioner and warned him not to file such cases in the future. “You want us to go around Delhi and execute these people? What kind of prayer you are making? You are making the court a joke,” a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in South Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the accused, Ram Singh, had hanged himself in the jail and another, a juvenile, was convicted of rape and murder. He was given the maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment in a reform facility.
On July 9, the apex court dismissed the pleas of three convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24) and Vinay Sharma (25) — seeking review of its 2017 judgement upholding the capital punishment awarded to them by lower courts.

During the hearing, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, the petitioner, told the bench that the death penalty was not acting as a deterrent in rape and murder cases due to delays. “Is the death penalty acting as a deterrent? Please do not file cases like this otherwise we will ask the registry not to accept it,” the bench said to the petitioner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya gang rape Delhi gang rape case Nirbhaya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp