AQI in Delhi slips to ‘poor’ again, likely to drop further

The authorities say the level is likely to further deteriorate to ‘very poor’ category by Saturday. 

Published: 15th December 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

A traffic policeman wearing an anti-pollution mask mans traffic amid smog and air pollution in New Delhi. | PTI File Photo

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The respite from deteriorating air quality was only for a day for the National Capital residents as the figure slipped to ‘poor’ category again on Friday. The authorities say the level is likely to further deteriorate to ‘very poor’ category by Saturday. 

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 249 on Friday, the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) says. An AQI between 100 to 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

“Friday’s air quality is poor, however it is likely to slip down to very poor from Saturday as rainfall impact is over and all other weather conditions are adverse,” said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Three areas — Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur, and CRRI Mathura Road — recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while 25 areas recorded ‘poor’ air quality. 

Delhi air pollution

