Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High court quashes ban on sale and production of oxytocin

As per the notification, the state-run Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Ltd was the only entity allowed to make the drug.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

The Delhi High Court on Friday set aside the Centre’s decision to ban private firms from making and selling oxytocin, a drug which induces labour and controls bleeding during child birth. Oxytocin is also administered to pregnant women to prevent and treat postpartum haemorrhage (PPH). PPH accounts for about 35 per cent of all maternal deaths, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO).

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla quashed the government’s April 27 notification imposing the ban. As per the notification, the state-run Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KAPL) was the only entity allowed to make the drug.

The court also observed that the Centre’s decision to allow only a single state-run entity with no prior experience to manufacture the drug, which has wide public use, was fraught with potential adverse consequences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
oxytocin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp