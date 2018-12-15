Home Cities Delhi

Jaguar’s 50 years with a special sedan XJ

To start with, the XJ50 gets Autobiography-style front and rear bumpers that further accentuate its sleek exterior.

Jaguar XJ (Photo | Jaguar)

By Praveen Raja 
Express News Service

The car of choice amongst royalty and corporate bigwigs, Jaguar XJ, gets a major overhaul. The Jaguar XJ luxury sedan stands at the epitome of what Jaguar offers in terms of finesse and excellence. It has made a name for itself as one of the sportiest sedans in the market. After all, the XJ is a product that has in many ways redefined luxury travel on four wheels. Having completed 50 years of production, Jaguar is celebrating this with a special edition version called the XJ50.​

To start with, the XJ50 gets Autobiography-style front and rear bumpers that further accentuate its sleek exterior. It is available only in the long wheelbase avatar and sits on neat 19-inch wheels that bring about that hint of sportiness.

You can also find a chrome radiator grille (with a chrome surrounding) and unique badging that the car showcases at the rear and on the side vents.The Jaguar XJ50 has been priced at `1.11 crore. 

Jaguar XJ

