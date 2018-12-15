Home Cities Delhi

‘Need to induce artificial rain to find its impact in Delhi’

The environment ministry had earlier said it was waiting for “appropriate” level and density of clouds, and a clearance from the IMD to induce artificial rain in Delhi.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The impact of artificial rain on curbing pollution in New Delhi cannot be quantified precisely without actually carrying out the experiment, the government said on Friday. Minister of State (MoS) for Environment Mahesh Sharma told the Lok Sabha that the Project Appraisal and Approval Committee-Environment Protection Charge (PAAC-EPC) had approved IIT Kanpur’s project to induce READFartificial rain in Delhi but the proposed process was yet to be conducted.

The remarks came as a written reply in the House after authorities said they might induce artificial rain by cloud-seeding to wash away pollutants in the air when air quality levels in Delhi reach alarming levels.

“PAAC-EPC in its meeting on November 13, 2018 in-principle approved IIT, Kanpur project to induce artificial rain in Delhi at the cost of Rs 20 lakh plus institute overhead, GST and aircraft related expenses. The proposed experiment has not yet been conducted in Delhi,” he said.

READ: IIT Kanpur scientists waiting for favourable conditions to induce artificial rain 

“The extent of artificial rain and its likely impact on reduction of pollution in Delhi can’t be quantified precisely without actually carrying out the experiment. It has been generally observed rainfall results in lowering of the concentration of the pollutants in the atmosphere,” the MoS said.

The environment ministry had earlier said it was waiting for “appropriate” level and density of clouds, and a clearance from the IMD to induce artificial rain in Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
artificial rain Delhi air pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp