3-year-old girl gang raped in Delhi

The minor girl was allegedly raped by one Ranjeet, who works as a guard and resides in the ground floor of the same building as the victim.

Published: 16th December 2018 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 01:10 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In another shocking incident, a 3-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour when she was alone in her house, police said. The 40-year-old accused has been held under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A police official said that the girl lives with her parents in Uttam Nagar's Bindapur area in west Delhi. "Her father works as a mason labourer, his mother as domestic help," he said, adding the incident happened in the afternoon.

"The girl was admitted to Deen Dayal Updhyay Hospital."

The accused Randeep, the official said, was drunk. "He worked as a guard somewhere. He wasn't related to the family.

After taking note of the crime, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the women safety situation in the capital.

"How more can this city let down Nirbhaya that even on her 6th death anniversary children are raped! @narendramodi ji, for nth time, pl help!" she tweeted.

Delhi Police responded saying that expeditious investigation was being carried out and medical aid was "being provided to the victim and as per doctors, her condition is stable".

Maliwal, however, hit back. "...the condition of the girl is not stable. I am sitting outside the Operation Theater and have just spoken to the doctors. The child is battling for her life inside the OT," she said.

 

