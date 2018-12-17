Home Cities Delhi

Abductions for ransom on the rise in Delhi: Police     

According to the police, in cases of such kidnappings, it is difficult to take the victims’ family into confidence.

Published: 17th December 2018 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cases of kidnapping for ransom are on the rise in the capital, according to data released by the Delhi police on Sunday. According to the data, 19 incidents have been reported till November this year in the city as compared to 14 during the same period last year, including a case where a boy was abducted from a school bus in Shahdara on the eve of Republic Day. Police said in kidnapping cases, their top priority is to ensure the safety of the victims involved.

“We have to be very careful even with minute things. Our main challenge is to ensure that the victim is rescued safely without any injuries. We have to closely monitor the actions of the kidnappers,” a senior police officer said.

In October, a first-year Delhi University student and her minor brother allegedly kidnapped their landlord’s three-year-old son and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. They had initially demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore but they later reduced the amount. However, the child was rescued within 24 hours and the brother-sister duo was arrested.

According to the police, in cases of such kidnappings, it is difficult to take the victims’ family into confidence. “It’s often difficult to convince the parents of the victims and take them into confidence. Because in the process, sometimes they tend to lose faith,” G Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) said.

“Even your single mistake can pose a threat to the victim’s life. There are times when even investigating officers tend to lose hope, but we keep patience and work with the hope that the victim is still alive. There have been instances, where the victim is killed within 24 hours of kidnapping and the accused make ransom calls claiming the victim to be alive,” an investigating officer said.

In most cases, the accused know the victims. In a case where the five-year-old boy was abducted, the kidnapper was a customer of the victim’s father. The accused was aware about the financial status of the victim’s father.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi abduction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp