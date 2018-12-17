Home Cities Delhi

Foggy Monday morning in Delhi, air quality remains 'very poor'

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, season's average while the day's minimum will remain around 6 degrees Celsius.

Published: 17th December 2018 10:35 AM

By IANS

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Residents of the national capital woke up to a foggy morning on Monday with the minimum temperature touching 6.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

"There was shallow fog in the morning along with haze and mist. The sky will remain clear with no chances of rainfall," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 94 per cent.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi continued to breathe under 'very poor' air quality with index being at 321. The major air pollutants were PM 2.5 and PM 10.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 22 degrees Celsius, a notch above season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.2 degree Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

