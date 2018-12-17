Man held for raping 3-year-old in Delhi on Nirbhaya's sixth anniversary

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the sixth anniversary of the Nirbhaya rape case, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 40-year-old neighbour in Delhi's Bindapur area on Sunday.

The 40-year-old accused was arrested under the POCSO Act. A police official said that the girl lives with her parents. “Her father works as a mason labourer, his mother as domestic help,” he said adding, “The girl is admitted to Deen Dayal Updhyay Hospital.” The accused, Randeep, the officer said, was drunk. “He worked as a guard.”

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal said in tweet, “How more can this city let down Nirbhaya that even on her 6th death anniversary children are raped! @narendramodi ji, for nth time, pl help!”.

Delhi Police responded saying medical aid was “being provided. Maliwal, however, hit back. “...the condition of the girl is not stable. I am sitting outside the Operation Theater..”