Nothing has changed in six years: Asha Devi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six years after the brutal gang rape, the victim’s mother here on Sunday questioned the law and order situation as to why her daughter’s rapists weren’t hanged more than a year after the Supreme Court had awarded death sentence to the convicts.

On May 5, 2017, the Supreme Court awarded death penalty to the convicts.“Another year has passed. Absolutely nothing to say about the Supreme Court verdict, as the accused haven’t been sent to the gallows. I have been struggling, going from here to there, meeting people in the Centre, asking the state government but sadly I am completely clueless about the status of this case.

But whatever the government plans to do, I won’t stop fighting till my daughter’s rapists, her murderers aren’t hanged. My fight is not just about getting my daughter justice, it is for every girl, every woman in the country,” Asha Devi told TNIE during the Nirbhaya Chetna Diwas, organised to pay tribute to her braveheart daughter.

Questioning the law and order, she said the system has failed and stressed that the situation around safety of women was still the same.“How many women in the country have to sacrifice their honour, their lives to change it now? Nothing has changed so far. I feel the law and order system has failed and nothing has changed but I don’t wish to leave hope,” she said.

Among many mothers who were here was Shiva Joshi, 65, whose daughter Shikha, a model, was found in a Mumbai flat with her throat slit in an alleged case of suicide. “I lost her three years back. She was killed by her molester.”