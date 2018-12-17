Step up the style quotient of your home this Christmas

By Express News Service

Prepping up for a Christmas party at your home? If yes, you must have a long list to go through. To make things simple the luxury silverware brand, ArgentOr Silver has launched its festive collection. It’s elegant and ultra-stylish range of accessories and tableware is bound to make your party a memorable one.

Vibhor Jain, co-founder and director of sales and marketing, ArgentOr Silver says,“Reflecting unmatched craftsmanship and precision, this range is a must-have for a party at your home. The designs are exemplary and the pieces are handcrafted, highlighting clear lustrous patterns with sparkling silver finish. This new assortment of exquisite tableware and accessories will make for the perfect party décor and lend a glamorous appeal to your space during Christmas.”

Collection available at D 8, Defence Colony.