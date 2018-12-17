Home Cities Delhi

Step up the style quotient of your home this Christmas

Prepping up for a Christmas party at your home? If yes, you must have a long list to go through.

Published: 17th December 2018 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

christmas

Shops are busy with Christmas sales. A woman selecting Christmas star at a shop in the city. (EPS | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

Prepping up for a Christmas party at your home? If yes, you must have a long list to go through. To make things simple the luxury silverware brand, ArgentOr Silver has launched its festive collection. It’s elegant and ultra-stylish range of accessories and tableware is bound to make your party a memorable one.

Vibhor Jain, co-founder and director of sales and marketing, ArgentOr Silver says,“Reflecting unmatched craftsmanship and precision, this range is a must-have for a party at your home. The designs are exemplary and the pieces are handcrafted, highlighting clear lustrous patterns with sparkling silver finish. This new assortment of exquisite tableware and accessories will make for the perfect party décor and lend a glamorous appeal to your space during Christmas.”

Collection available at D 8, Defence Colony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christmas ArgentOr Silver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp