We Will dislodge the anti-women government in Delhi: BJP

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a ‘Mahila Hunkar’ rally in the heart of the national capital on Sunday where it vowed to dislodge the “anti-women” Kejriwal government. This is the third such gathering for a specific section of a society organised by the state’s leadership from last month to kickstart the momentum on the ground for party workers to slug it out with political opponents in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Union Minister Smriti Irani and other BJP leaders

during the Mahila Hunkar Rally at the Ramlila

Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday | Zaid Bin Shabir

The workers attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling his government ‘anti-women’ Slogans of “Mahila Virodhi Kejriwal Hosh Mey Aao (Women opposer Kejriwal come to your senses)” were heard during the rally at the Ramlila Maidan which was attended by six BJP Members of Parliament from Delhi including party president Manoj Tiwari. Also in attendance were, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and the saffron party’s National Vice President Shyam Jaju.

“Kejriwal’s party came to power by staging candle marches over the death of Nirbhaya, but under its rule, three innocent girls starved to death, nine innocent girls disappeared from the Asharya Grih and the MLAs and ministers of this party have become synonymous with harassment but Kejriwal is mum on these issues,” said Tiwari addressing the gathering.

Six years ago, on the same day, a 23-year-old student was gang raped and brutalised in a moving bus and later left for dead.The case had risen to the national spotlight shocking the entire country because of the brutality involved.

Irani who listed out the various schemes put in place by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government, said, “The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is dedicated to Mahila Shakti (the power of women). Through the Ujjwala Yojna, sisters working in smoke-filled kitchens were given relief.”Before this rally, the Delhi unit had organised a Poorvanchal Mahakumbh addressing voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and similarly a Bhim Mahasangam was organised to talk directly to voters from the Scheduled Caste communities.

The party’s women wing president Poonam Parashar Jha said that an active team of 10 women, will take the schemes of the Centre to the booth level under the policy of Antyodaya and continue to work for connecting the women with the main stream of society and empowering them.

Every woman worker of Delhi will expose the anti woman mindset of Kejriwal, she said in her speech at the event.There are around 13,816 booths in Delhi, on each of which, women workers o have been asked bring women voters on the day of the election.