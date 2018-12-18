Home Cities Delhi

42 fresh cases in a week take dengue count in Delhi to 2,774

Dengue cases started rising sharply in the month of October when the number rose to 1,114 cases from 374 cases in September.

Anti-dengue drive

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least 42 fresh cases of dengue were recorded in the city in the past one week, according to a report released by the municipal authorities on Monday. With this, the total number of cases of the vector-borne disease this year has gone up to 2,774, out of which 117 have been reported this month, according to the report by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data for the entire city. 

At least four people, including a minor boy, have died of dengue in the city this year till December second week. Three of the victims were identified by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as Aman Tiwari, 13, Sanskriti, 21, and Gagan, 23.

Dengue cases started rising sharply in the month of October when the number rose to 1,114 cases from 374 cases in September. However, it was the first time in four years that the number remained below 1,000 in September. In November, 1,062 cases were recorded. With a couple of weeks left this year, the total number of cases is quite less compared to last year’s 4,726. 

Doctors and experts said the dengue strain was not as virulent this year. The National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) had earlier studied the dengue positive cases and had found that predominant strain of dengue virus in circulation this year is type III, which causes fever without shock and could be behind less cases and deaths. Dengue strain is of four types.

Peak season
Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December. 473 cases of malaria and 164 of chikungunya have been reported too

