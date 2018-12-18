1984 anti-Sikh riots: BJP guns for Congress, AAP rakes up 2002 Gujarat riots

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party gunned for the Congress after the Delhi High Court convicted Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Claiming that the judgment throws light on the ‘cruel and violent’ character of the grand old party, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari said: “What the Congress did in 1984 amounts to genocide and it should no longer be recognised as a mainstream political party by the Election Commission”.

“Powerful people who, until today, thought they were above the law of the land, have been punished. A semblance of justice has been delivered to victims of the ‘84 anti-Sikh riots, but there is much more to be done,” the Delhi BJP chief said. While holding the Congress responsible for the ‘84 riots, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also raked up the 2002 Gujarat riots to hit out at the BJP.

AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Jarnail Singh at a press meet in New Delhi on Monday. The party welcomed the judgment in the ‘84 riots case | Parveen Negi

AAP leader Jarnail Singh, who came into the spotlight after throwing a shoe at Congress leader P. Chidambaram at a public event few years ago, said, “We welcome the courts’ decision. This verdict has sent out a message to the people that sooner or later, law will catch up with people, who indulge in politics of hate by killing innocent people.”

“I welcome Delhi High Court verdict convicting Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots case. It has been a very long n painful wait for innocent victims who were murdered by those in power. Nobody involved in any riot should be allowed to escape no matter how powerful the individual maybe,” tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.