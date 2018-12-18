Home Cities Delhi

‘No home, No vote’ vow angry home-buyers in Noida duped by builders

Many of whom have booked apartments in stalled projects of Amrapali, Logix group, Supertech, Jaypee Wish Town, etc, are currently paying both EMI and rent on these unrealised purchases.

Published: 18th December 2018 10:48 AM

Amrapali’s stalled project in Greater Noida

By Anuradha Shukla 
Express News Service

Made to wait for their dream homes for years on end, aggrieved home-buyers in Noida and Greater Noida are resorting to a novel method of protest -- promising politicians that they will get no votes unless their homes are delivered. The ‘No home, no vote’ campaign seeks to build pressure on legislators. 

According to home-buyers, many of whom have booked apartments in stalled projects of Amrapali, Logix group, Supertech, Jaypee Wish Town, etc, are currently paying both EMI and rent on these unrealised purchases. In NCR alone, there are at least 85,000 such home-buyers. It is not just the question of non-delivery that is vexing them. The few flats which have been delivered are of shoddy quality, incomplete and without proper infrastructure support. 

“Buyers had been waiting for our home for over 8 years. Neither state nor centre came to our help. We are tax-paying citizens and have been duped of our life savings by these developers. Why should we vote if they are not giving us any protection? If required, we will campaign against the BJP government,” Abhishek Kumar, president, Noida Extension Flat Owners’ Association (NEFOWA) said.

READ HERE: Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authorities wake up after Amrapali fiasco

For instance, buyers of Logix claim that their flats have been delayed for over 8 years and then the developer delivered 800 incomplete flats with no electricity. Despite consumer complaints, Noida Authorities paid no heed, they add. Upset with both the government and developers, these home-buyers held a protest march earlier this month.

“These are not just 85,000 odd home-buyers, but their families too, and together we can stand against the government if our demands are not met. In the future, we will intensify our protest and join other flat owner associations in other places,” Manish Gupta, another disgruntled buyer added. Similar concerns are raised by others. “This was supposed to have been completed by 2013. Developers are behind bars and they will soon get bail, but what will happen to our money? Politicians can no longer take us for granted,” said an angry Rajiv, an Amrapali Dream Valley customer.

