Delhi private schools now want to know if parents of kids drink, smoke or eat meat

SHAGUN KAPIL By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In violation of the Delhi government’s guidelines regarding nursery admissions, some private schools in the national capital have come up with arbitrary criteria, giving points to children whose parents are vegetarian, non-alcoholic, freelancers or have done “original research,” among others. Some prominent schools are also giving points to those opting for pick and drop service.

Apart from the mandatory 25 per cent of the total seats reserved for children from the economically weaker sections (EWS)/disadvantaged groups, private schools can select a set of criteria against which they allot specific points to each applicant for admission into nursery or entry level classes.

To ensure that schools don’t adopt any arbitrary criteria, the Directorate of Education had last month issued a list of 50 disallowed criteria, including vegetarianism, social/noble cause, parents’ education, declaration regarding picking or drop, first-come-first-get, non-alcoholic, non-smoker parent criteria. The DoE said these criteria were “unfair, unreasonable and non-transparent”.

But several schools are openly allotting points on such criteria, flouting the guidelines. Mahavir Senior Model School for instance, is giving five points each to children of parents who are non-smokers, vegetarian and teetotalers. Darshan Academy in north Delhi has reserved 15 points to “freelancers or original research/recognition received in the area or contribution, physical or professional work, (both pro-bono) through a registered NGO or freelancers.”

Some popular schools such as Tagore International School, East of Kailash and Vasant Vihar, Apeejay School in Saket and Pitampura, and Bloom Public School have separate points for areas covered by school transport. In its guidelines, the DoE had pointed out that declaration regarding picking or drop is “illogical” and it is the choice of the parents to opt for school transport or not. A senior DoE official said the criteria would be reviewed soon and action would be taken against schools flouting the norms.

“Schools are asking parents’ designation, organisation name, PAN card details, annual income, etc... As per a high court order, such screening is banned even if points are not being given for these,” said Sumit Vohra, founder of admissionsnursery.com, an online forum for parent community. He has sent a complaint to the DoE regarding schools making Aadhaar compulsory, which is against the SC orders.

