Are you still looking for a stocking stuffer?

By Express News Service

Sitting under the Christmas tree with a mug full of hot chocolate on Christmas eve while unwrapping gifts is the best part of the festive season. And keeping the festive spirit in mind, Hidesign has recently introduced a wide range of gifting accessories that are vibrant and bold in design, making the day extra special for your friends and family.

The special festive curation includes slick cross bodies, unisex sunglasses, as well as classic wallets and bags, to compliment you during the day or night. To add a little sparkle to your Christmas, Hidesign also brings vintage back. From fountain pens made from solid brass barrel to vegetable tanned leather, it still remains a classic gift.

For the ones who are picky about the colour, fear not, because you can now choose from refreshing hues of rich brown to classic black that includes elegant detailing on the wallets, clutches, and bags for both men and women – adding a refreshing spin to leather accessories.

So, get ready to shop!

(The festive collection is available at all exclusive Hidesign stores and www.hidesign.com. The wallets start at Rs 1,495, while bags start at Rs 3,695 onwards.)