CM Arvind Kejriwal urges firms to pay minimum wages to staff        

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to commercial establishments to pay minimum wages as notified by the Delhi government to their employees. The Delhi government is committed to ensuring the payment of minimum wages to workers in the National Capital, he said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has launched a 10-day special drive to check the implementation of minimum wages rules by both private and public institutions in the city.

“The Delhi government is committed to ensuring payment of minimum wages to poor (workers). I appeal to all commercial establishments to pay minimum wages to their employees so that we do not have to conduct raids,” Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

As part of the drive, teams of labour department have inspected 103 institutions across the city.

The minimum wages applicable in the National Capital from November this year are Rs14,000 per month for unskilled workers, Rs15,400 per month for semi-skilled workers and Rs16,962 monthly for skilled workers, said the government.