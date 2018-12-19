Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt approves much-awaited Phase-IV of Delhi Metro

The deputy chief minister said the government will give its share of Rs 9,707 crore towards the construction work under the project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 45,000 crore.

Published: 19th December 2018 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a Delhi metro Train used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP government Wednesday approved the much-awaited Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro, which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said will boost public transport in the national capital.

The approval was given at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Briefing reporters about the decision, Sisodia said, "The cabinet has approved the Phase-IV of Delhi Metro. It will boost public transport in Delhi."

The deputy chief minister said the government will give its share of Rs 9,707 crore towards the construction work under the project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 45,000 crore.

He said that the Cabinet has also cleared a proposal for the purchase of 334 rolling stocks.

Among the projects chosen under Phase-IV, are Rithala-Narela (21.73 km), Janakpuri West-R K Ashram (28.92 km), Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.58 km), Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km), and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block (7.96 km).

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Phase-IV of Delhi Metro Delhi government Delhi Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp