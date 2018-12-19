Delhi govt approves much-awaited Phase-IV of Delhi Metro

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP government Wednesday approved the much-awaited Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro, which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said will boost public transport in the national capital.

The approval was given at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Briefing reporters about the decision, Sisodia said, "The cabinet has approved the Phase-IV of Delhi Metro. It will boost public transport in Delhi."

The deputy chief minister said the government will give its share of Rs 9,707 crore towards the construction work under the project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 45,000 crore.

He said that the Cabinet has also cleared a proposal for the purchase of 334 rolling stocks.

Among the projects chosen under Phase-IV, are Rithala-Narela (21.73 km), Janakpuri West-R K Ashram (28.92 km), Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.58 km), Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km), and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block (7.96 km).