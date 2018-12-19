Delhi government looks to hike e-vehicle numbers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government organised a day-long consultation programme on electric vehicles as it pushes to increase this variant of transport on the roads here. Several industry leaders, experts, Resident Welfare Association (RWAs) took part in the event on the draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2018.

The meeting was organised by the Delhi government’s Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Institute. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, Commissioner (Transport) Varsha Joshi, among other senior officials, was present on Tuesday.

“I would like companies to invest in this technology, because until that happens the cost of the technology will not come down. We want slowly that all the vehicles in Delhi should be operated electrically, which is why we have come here together to discuss, consult about the draft policy,” said chief minister Kejriwal.

“Delhi government has already made the commitment to induct 1,000 fully electric-run buses, more than anywhere in India, and the ambitious draft of the Delhi EV policy is a step further to establish the city as the EV capital of India. The draft policy strongly supports creation of a high density charging infrastructure, which is a key enabler for rapid adoption of electric vehicles,” said Gahlot.

Major automobile names like Hero, Mahindra, TVS, Kinetic and Bajaj among others who are big in two-wheeler sections of the vehicles , which is the focus of the EV policy took part in the programme.

The policy, which was announced in November, throws light on the various public modes of transport such as bus, autorickshaw and two wheelers.

The policy provides for up to Rs 22,000 subsidy on purchase of e-two wheelers to ensure cost of commuting comes close to petrol-driven two wheelers. Electric two-wheeler taxis will be allowed to provide last mile connectivity. For e-cabs, it suggests full waiver in registration and cashback of `10 to commuters.