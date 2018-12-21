Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University admissions: Prakash Javadekar rules out replacing cutoffs with entrance test

The DU admission committee was working out on details of an entrance based system and the issue was to be discussed in the next meeting of the panel.

Published: 21st December 2018 08:03 PM

Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar​​​​​​​ (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday ruled out replacing cut-offs with an entrance examination for admission to Delhi University undergraduate courses.

The DU admission committee was working out on details of the entrance based system and the issue was to be discussed in the next meeting of the panel which has education experts, college principals and faculty as members.

The issue was deliberated upon last year as well by the panel but a consensus could not be reached.

"For 2019-20 there will be no entrance test in DU and admissions will be conducted on basis of class 12 marks," Javadekar told reporters.

DU currently conducts computer-based entrance test for nine undergraduate and postgraduate programmes while admissions to a majority of undergraduate courses are determined through the aspirant's scores in class 12 exams.

DU's first attempt at switching to an entrance-based admission system in 2017 had hit a roadblock after objection from different student groups.

The HRD Minister also said no final call has been taken yet on whether the JNU's entrance test will be conducted online and that too by the newly formed National Testing Agency (NTA).

However, JNU has already notified on the website that the exam will be conducted by NTA in 2019.

TAGS
Prakash Javadekar HRD Minister DU admissions

