‘Post-Diwali air in New Delhi just sickening’

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A study commissioned by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) last year in four residential areas in Delhi to analyse pre and post Diwali pollution exposure has found that there was an increase in cardiac and respiratory problems due to increased PM2.5 and PM10 concentration among the population. 

In the data collected from 20 hospitals across the city, the study found there was an increase in hospital admission in 50 per cent of these post Diwali in 2017. 

Also, presence of high levels of heavy metals, including lead, was found in urine samples of many people in the four areas due to direct or indirect exposure to firecrackers post-Diwali. The study showed that there was evidence of increased values of lead, barium, and strontium in urine samples of many subjects. “These are some of the metals used in firecracker manufacturing. Increased levels in urine do reflect a probability of exposure,” it said. 

Lead affects the central nervous system in humans. When heated, it can emit highly toxic fumes. Young children can suffer mental retardation and semi-permanent brain damage by exposure to lead. The study was awarded to Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health located in Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) to identify acute skin, eye, respiratory, and ear problems in four areas of Delhi — Pitampura, Kotla, Sirifort, Parivesh Bhawan and 787 people were screened for three days before the festival (16-18 October, 2017) and three days after Diwali (20-22 December, 2017).

Citing from the report, the CPCB had in January this year had told the Supreme Court that no significant difference was noticed in respiratory symptoms in the days before and after Diwali and Dussehra last year. The top court had banned the sale of firecrackers in the Capital during 2017 festive season.  Around 470 persons were interviewed. There were also increased complaints of eye problems. 

And it remains ‘very poor’   
The air quality in the city remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday and might worsen by Friday, according to the forecast. The system of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality is likely to deteriorate further by Friday. The AQI is expected to recover by the weekend but will continue to remain in the ‘very poor’ range, it said.

