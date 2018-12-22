Home Cities Delhi

Row over Ramdas Athawale’s remark on scavenger deaths

Experts said the statement was problematic and indicated the government was in denial of the fact that manual scavenging existed. 

Published: 22nd December 2018 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo|PTI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday informed Parliament that there had been no deaths due to manual scavenging, but at least 131 people had died due to “the hazardous cleaning of septic tanks/sewer”. 

The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 outlaws manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks, except in exceptional circumstances with the aid of protective gear, and the definition of manual scavengers includes people cleaning sewers and septic tanks.

National body of safai karamcharis claims 630
deaths since 1993 | PTI FILE

Experts said the statement was problematic and indicated the government was in denial of the fact that manual scavenging existed. 

“The government is in denial of manual scavenging. Now that they cannot deny the deaths caused by manual scavenging... If they do not recognise the problem, there would be no solutions,” said Ashif Shaikh, convener, Rashtriya Garima AbhiyanIn response to an unstarred question on whether a large number of deaths of workers engaged in manual scavenging/sewer cleaning had been reported, Athawale said that the deaths were “due to the hazardous cleaning of septic tanks/sewer”.

To a subsequent question on whether corporations would need to mandatorily use machines for cleaning sewers and septic tanks, the minister quoted sections from the 2013 Act, which says “no person shall be allowed to clean a sewer manually, with the protective gear and safety devices” except under a few circumstances. 

“Manual scavenging includes all forms of scavenging. The definition that septic and sewer tank cleaners do not come under this definition is completely wrong,” said Bezwada Wilson of Safai Karamchari Andolan. Dalits are overwhelmingly engaged in removing and disposing of human waste. “No minister can justify the killings of people cleaning sewers and septic tanks,” said Wilson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramdas Athawale Manual scavenging

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp