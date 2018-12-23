Home Cities Delhi

Drop in mercury turns Delhi air 'severe'; outdoor activities to be avoided

Delhi recorded the coldest morning on Sunday in December with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.7 degrees Celsius but the Met predicted an increase in temperature over the next few days.

Published: 23rd December 2018 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi air pollution

Traffic policemen wear masks to protect themselves as air quality deteriorates in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sharp drop in the minimum temperature caused the air quality in Delhi-NCR to turned 'severe' on Sunday and as per the Met it will remain so till Monday morning as such physical activities outdoors should not be encouraged.

"Overall air quality in Delhi is in the severe plus zone and it is expected to remain in that range until tomorrow. Thereafter, it will start to improve slowly and may touch 'very poor' category," System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said in its forecast.

Delhi recorded the coldest morning on Sunday in December with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.7 degrees Celsius but the Met predicted an increase in temperature over the next few days.

"Currently, cold wave conditions are prevailing over northwest India which is causing the temperature in Delhi and adjoining areas to drop significantly but over the next two-three days, southwesterly winds will come in and increase the temperature by one-two degrees," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The fall in temperature has also led to moderate to dense fog during the morning with visibility in Safdarjung area observed around 300 metres at 8.30 a.m.

As per the IMD, Monday will witness moderate to dense fog in the morning and haze later in the day.

"The rest of the day will be partly covered with clouds with the maximum temperature reaching 23 degrees Celsius and the minimum hovering around 5 to 6 degrees Celsius," the Met said.

In terms of pollution, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 471. The average concentration of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) in Delhi was also in the 'severe' category at 408 and 588 microgrammes per cubic metre, respectively.

With toxic pollutants reaching 'severe' levels, experts have advised to avoid all physical activity outdoors, including morning walks and not to rely on dust masks for protection against pollutants. "Instead use N-95 or P-100 respirators when stepping outdoors."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp