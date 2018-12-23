Home Cities Delhi

Some private schools in Delhi still flouting admission norms

Private schools in Delhi move by Delhi High Court guidlines instead of the one issued by the Directorate of Education.

Delhi private school students

Image used for representational purpose.

NEW DELHI: At least 15-17 private schools, which have uploaded criteria on the Directorate of Education (DoE) website, are giving points prohibited by the Delhi High Court and the city government, especially on interstate transfer which was the first criterion in the list of 50 disallowed criteria. Sample this: Neo Convent in Paschim Vihar is accused of alloting five points on “special ground parents”, which includes professionals such as doctors, engineers, architect, etc, and 10 points to “proven track record”, which, it says, means, “service towards the betterment of society”.

In November, the DoE issued a list of 50 disallowed criteria, including transferable jobs/ state transfers/interstate transfer, social/noble cause, special grounds if a candidate is having proficiency in music or sports, declaration regarding picking or drop, first-come first- get, vegetarianism, nonalcoholic, non-smoker parent, school-specific criteria, oral test, joint family, which it found to be “unfair, unreasonable and non-transparent”.

“To bring transparency, the DoE had started this link of uploading the point system of all schools on its website two years ago, before starting the admissions, so that schools cannot flout the guidelines. But, the whole purpose is defeated when over 20 schools have uploaded admission criteria barred by the court,” claimed Sumit Vohra, founder of admissionsnursery. com.

“We have asked the deputy education officers to send us complaints if they receive any from parents regarding these schools in their zones. We will take action accordingly,” Director, Education, Sanjay Goel asserted.

