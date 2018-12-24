Improved permit system key to revival of autos

Prof P K Sarkar By

As an intermediate public mode of transport, an auto-rickshaw plays an important role in most of the cities and growing towns in India. It is increasingly becoming an important mode of travel, primarily due to either inadequate or absence of a public transport system.

This mode not only meets the demand of passengers from the point of origin to the point of destination, but also acts as a feeder role to ensure the last mile connectivity in cities such as Kolkata among others.

A study conducted by A Ghai at the School of Planning and Architecture a few years ago threw some interesting results. User Survey analysis reveals that there are two major problems faced by the users - (a) one is refusals by auto rickshaw drivers being the reasons for short trip that contradicts the route choices of driver and users, and (b) refusals due to en route congestion.

The analysis further reveals that users face up to three refusals per day along with waiting for auto rickshaws of more than 20 minutes when boarding from non-activity area (e.g., residential).

Trip characteristics analyses reveal average distance per auto rickshaw per day is 103 km with an average dead mileage of 28km and fuel consumption is 5.25 kg daily. On an average, a driver waits for 2.88 hrs of his nearly eight hour operation for passengers. This gap of supply and demand results into problems of overcharging and meter tempering. The poor scenario is the result of current permit policy of auto rickshaws, and a lack of entrepreneurial openness of the sector.

To improve auto rickshaw operations, there is a need to divide Delhi into different zones keeping in view of Three Tier Permit Policy framework. This proposal aims at bridging the existing demand and supply gap in operating all the three types of trips -feeder trips, point to point long haul trips and point to point short haul trips.

The policy needs, therefore, to be implemented as far as feeder trips are concerned, and permit be issued to three-wheelers for operating within a particular zone. Autos with this type of permit are not allowed to operate outside designated zones as this relates to the problems of short feeder trips, which are generally refused by drivers.

Next type of permit authorises driver to operate anywhere within the boundary of NCT of Delhi. This type of permit is presently being issued by the transport department. Though drivers with these permits are allowed to operate anywhere in Delhi, they confine trips to high density areas.

The third type of permit is related to “Call Permit”. When users living in the peripheral areas of Delhi face refusals from drivers, making this service unreliable for them, it calls for call-based permit system. This type of permit is to be given to companies willing to venture into this sector. The companies will be allowed to operate call-based auto service as in case of Ola and Uber.

For the implementation of the Three Tier Policy framework, there is a need to formulate certain strategic framework needs to be in place.

The following are some suggestions for strategic framework: (a) Delhi shall be divided into different operational zones, (b) adequate infrastructure shall be created for parking of auto rickshaws in activity areas such as malls, and office complexes, (c) provisions shall be made for entry of companies/ enterprises into this sector, and (d) the authority concerned for high quality of service shall define market standards.

(The writer is Director, Transportation, Asian Institute of Transport Development, New Delhi)