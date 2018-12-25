Above 10,000 personnel trained by Delhi Police in 2018

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About 10,611 police personnel were trained in this year under various programmes, the Delhi Police informed Lt. Governor Anil Baijal. In a meeting with Baijal, Patnaik and special and joint commissioners briefed the Lt. Governor about the training division and various training courses conducted by security unit such as crowd control, anti-sabotage checks, anti-terrorist measures, aerial threat, collection of intelligence, escort of prisoners, handling of weapons, measures while handling explosives and defusing methods, commando training among others for upgrading skills of the personnel.

The Special Commissioner of Operations said Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams were constituted, with each team comprising commando, sub-inspectors and constables for swift action.

The Lt. Governor, according to a statement released by his office on Monday, has stressed upon the need for increased professionalism within the police force.