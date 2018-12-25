Rs 120 crore allotted for CCTVs at three jails in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With complaints coming in from inmates about the special treatment for VIP prisoners and also mishaps within the prison complexes, the Delhi government marked Rs 120 crore for installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras in Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails. The proposal of the Tihar Jail will be executed by the Public Works Department, which will supply and install the cameras.

According to the Delhi government, a solid network of CCTV cameras will ensure transparency and safety of the prisoners. “This project will be very beneficial to us, now we will do our best to implement it,” said Director General, Tihar, Ajay Kashyap.

“This is for the first time in the country that any state government has agreed to provide such a large amount for better functioning of jails. CCTVs are a very strong support system for the administration of the prison,” said the government in an official statement.

Tihar, touted to be Asia’s biggest prison complex, has many inmates from high-profile criminal cases. Recently, the Supreme Court reprimanded the prison administrator after looking at an inspection report by an additional sessions judge stated that Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay are enjoying luxurious lifestyle inside the prison.

The issue cropped up in the court when it was hearing a matter related to deficiencies in jails, the Additional Sessions Judge, who had carried out an inspection in Tihar jail, had said in his report the Chandra brothers are enjoying LED TV, sofa and other prohibited items.