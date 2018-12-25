Home Cities Delhi

Rs 120 crore allotted for CCTVs at three jails in Delhi

According to the Delhi government, a solid network of CCTV cameras will ensure transparency and safety of the prisoners.

Published: 25th December 2018 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

CCTVs, prisons

According to the Delhi government, a solid network of CCTV cameras will ensure transparency and safety of the prisoners

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With complaints coming in from inmates about the special treatment for VIP prisoners and also mishaps within the prison complexes, the Delhi government marked Rs 120 crore for installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras in Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails. The proposal of the Tihar Jail will be executed by the Public Works Department, which will supply and install the cameras.

According to the Delhi government, a solid network of CCTV cameras will ensure transparency and safety of the prisoners. “This project will be very beneficial to us, now we will do our best to implement it,” said Director General, Tihar, Ajay Kashyap. 

“This is for the first time in the country that any state government has agreed to provide such a large amount for better functioning of jails. CCTVs are a very strong support system for the administration of the prison,” said the government in an official statement. 

Tihar, touted to be Asia’s biggest prison complex, has many inmates from high-profile criminal cases. Recently, the Supreme Court reprimanded the prison administrator after looking at an inspection report by an additional sessions judge stated that Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay are enjoying luxurious lifestyle inside the prison. 

The issue cropped up in the court when it was hearing a matter related to deficiencies in jails, the Additional Sessions Judge, who had carried out an inspection in Tihar jail, had said in his report the Chandra brothers are enjoying LED TV, sofa and other prohibited items.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi jails CCTV cameras Delhi government VIP Prisoners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp