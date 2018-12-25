Home Cities Delhi

How to mix & match colours to rev up the interiors of your home

Even the largest house can lack space if poorly designed and a tiny apartment can have everything pitch perfect with good interior design.

Furniture plays an important part in pepping up the interiors.

By Express News Service

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. However, interior design is a technical skill that enhances the beauty of any space we occupy. It provides the soul to a particular space and makes the space more functional, pleasant and liveable. Interior designing is as much about looks as it is about functionality. Even the largest house can lack space if poorly designed and a tiny apartment can have everything pitch perfect with good interior design. It’s all about having the right fixtures in the right place! Interior designer Manjari Sharma tells us the key things to keep in mind when doing interiors:

Ambient environs
The interiors of your house should be designed in such a way that it is both aesthetically appealing as well as practical. Good interiors give a serene environment wherein you can rejuvenate your mind and relax. A relaxed inviting home is what we all look for at the end of the day.

Furniture
This is a quintessential aspect of interior designing. Do a proper research before you go ahead with shopping for furniture, fixtures and selecting furnishings because this is a very important aspect. 

Be mindful of colours
Colours have a deep impact on our emotions. Colours scheming and mix and match of colours plays a vital role in home design. So pick your colours with care. 

Add some greens
One must have at least some natural plants, not just in the balconies and terraces but also indoors. You may go in for air-purifying plants like Peace Lily, syngonium etc. 

