Home Cities Delhi

AAP sees ‘caste conspiracy’, slams BJP for attack on Vikas Goel

Rajya Sabha member of AAP, Sushil Gupta, said in a press conference on Tuesday that “after Muslims and Poorvanchalis, BJP is now specifically targeting the Baniya/Agarwal trading community in Delhi.

Published: 26th December 2018 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

AAP press conference

AAP RS member Sushil Gupta (c) and councillor Vikas Goel (right) | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday gave caste angle to their councillor Vikas Goel being allegedly thrashed by BJP corporator Surender Kharb at a North MCD meeting in Town Hall on Monday.
Rajya Sabha member of AAP, Sushil Gupta, said in a press conference on Tuesday that “after Muslims and Poorvanchalis, BJP is now specifically targeting the Baniya/Agarwal trading community in Delhi. Vikas Goel, being a member of that caste, was thrashed as part of a planned conspiracy.”

“First they brought demonetisation in 2016, which badly hurt our interests. Then they brought the complex and unfair Goods and Services Tax (GST), which our Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal even protested against at that time,” said Gupta.

“In December 2017, when they had to renew the ‘Delhi Special Provisions Act,’ they omitted the word ‘commercial’ from a statement which said that ‘residential and commercial properties will be protected from sealing drive. They could have saved all the markets and shops from Supreme Court’s ruling but they brought us down to our knees,” Gupta said.

AAP leaders said they believe that BJP, after realising that the Baniya community will not vote for them now, did not give any tickets to Baniya candidates during the recent Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.
In Rajasthan, they gave tickets to only three such persons. In Delhi, Gupta said, BJP tried to remove at least four lakh voters from the electoral list, including  Baniya names, so that they are unable to cast votes, said AAP.

“The fact is they did not just hit me, they made an assault on the dignity of the (North MCD) House. It was an attack on democracy,” said Vikas Goel, who was a part of the press conference on Tuesday, and was allegedly thrashed by BJP corporator Surender Kharb.

Anil Lakra, leader of Opposition, said, “The entire incident is caught on camera, but the Delhi Police is unwilling to file an FIR on the basis of the complaint we filed against Kharb at Kotwali Police Station.”
“This is when our chief minister has been booked repeatedly without any proof.”he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP attack on Vikas Goel AAP attack on AAP councillor Baniya community caste conspiracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp