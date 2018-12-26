Home Cities Delhi

Man bludgeoned to death over space on footpath in Lutyens’ North Avenue

Police found the body of a man aged between 35 and 40 years with injuries on head and face and lying in a pool of blood.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A vagabond was bludgeoned to death with stones and a stick allegedly by another vagabond after a quarrel broke out between them over space on a footpath in Lutyens’ Delhi’s North Avenue area on Tuesday, police said.  

The deceased has been identified as Chander Singh Rawat, police said. On Tuesday morning, the North Avenue police station was informed about a person lying unconscious near RML roundabout towards Mother Teresa Crescent road, police said. Police found the body of a man aged between 35 and 40 years with injuries on head and face and lying in a pool of blood, Madhur Verma, DCP (New Delhi), said. He said the man was later identified as Chander Singh Rawat, a native of Uttarakhand. He had no residential address in Delhi. A case was registered and investigation was taken up, Verma said. During the investigation, police apprehended a person named Vicky and recovered blood stained clothes and a blood stained stick, the DCP said.  

Interrogation revealed that when Vicky was sleeping on the footpath, Rawat came there and hit him with a stick and asked him to get up and leave the place for him. Enraged over this, the accused reacted and hit Rawat with stones and stick, he added.

40-yr-old Truck driver charred to death

A truck driver was charred to death allegedly after his truck, in which he was sleeping, caught fire in Narela Industrial area of Rohini district.  The deceased was identified as Subhash, a resident of Badoth in Uttar Pradesh. Police were informed about the incident at 2.45 am Tuesday following which they went to the spot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said. Police suspects cigarette could be the cause of fire.

