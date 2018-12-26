Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to form new panel to monitor social welfare schemes

The committee will have representation from all the MLAs in 70 constituencies along with department officials.

Published: 26th December 2018 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a pensioner used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to form a committee in order to monitor various state-run schemes of its social welfare department in all 70 Assembly constituencies. According to officials in the social welfare department, the committee will be first of its kind, for which a notification is expected soon. “The prime motive behind the committee is for better monitoring of the schemes. Many a time, we get complaints from the public about the benefits not reaching or maybe they are delayed. This panel will help in plugging that hole. The representations from almost all the MLAs has reached us. We will notify it soon,” social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam told this newspaper.

The committee will have representation from all the MLAs in 70 constituencies along with department officials. The social welfare department, which has one of the biggest budget components among all the departments, on its own sponsors around eight government schemes for the welfare of the widows, elderly, children and socially marginalised communities.

“The current system is so archaic that it needs human intervention at every point. This committee will look into many issues that takes time to solve such as pension and others about which the officials are not aware of. I have sent our representation for the committee to help in bridging the gap between the people and the officials,” said Somnath Bharti, AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar.

However, an activist highlighted that doubts itself remain about the implementation of various schemes. “Making committees does not mean that it will make situation on the ground any better. People are suffering many hardships due to wrong implementation of the schemes such as pension. On the health front, the government has failed the people who have little hope left from the government,” said activist Ashok Aggarwal.

Incidentally, the government has an online portal, Public Grievances Monitoring System, for the people to lodge their complaints regarding inadequate or poor service delivery by government agencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi government committee social welfare schemes pension scheme Scholarships

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp