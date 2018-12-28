Chronic dry cough cases up, Delhi doctors blame it on soaring air pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than the seasonal ‘common cold infection’ that recurs every winter but gets cured itself, doctors say most patients are now complaining of a ‘chronic dry cough’. This, doctors say, is induced not by plummeting temperatures, but soaring pollution in the air.

“A normal cough and cold is often accompanied by yellow or green sputum that shows how the viral infection has progressed and if there’s a bacterial infection too. But the dry cough induced by high levels of grainy Particulate Matter 10 and 2.5 in the air causes incessant coughing,” explained Dr. Sandeep Nayar, HOD, respiratory medicine at BLK Hospital. “It can have serious peaks if the allergen — smoke, dust or Particulate Matter — is high. Also, the dry cough can last the entire winter — October, November, December and January — right from the time the crop burning begins.”

Dr. Nayar says the number of patients coming to him with a pollution-induced dry cough is up by 20-25% in the last four years. “It’s worse for elderly citizens because they develop chest pain. I had a senior citizen with chest pain due to coughing who thought he’s on the brink of a heart attack.”

Dr. Atul Gogia, senior consultant, internal medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, concurred with the observation. “I think I am seeing at least 10-15 patients every day with a dry cough. It is a hacking cough accompanied with irritation in the eye, sneezing, wheezing, headache and watering eyes.”

“Patients with comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension need to be more careful. Fitness freaks must avoid going out jogging, exercising or doing yoga very early in the morning as it’s highly polluted and can induce a dry cough.”

Treatment is also getting complicated as air pollution goes up. “Often, normal anti-allergens are not helping. We are prescribing short courses of steroids to such patients,” said Dr. Nayar. “I strictly advise against self-medication. Simply visit your doctor if you are experiencing a cough that refuses to go away.”

Both are infections, but have different symptoms

Common cold, a viral infection of nose and throat, is usually harmless. Many types of viruses can cause it. Children younger than six are at greatest risk of colds. But, chronic dry cough is persistent and needs proper medication for patients to recover from it