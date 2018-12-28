Home Cities Delhi

Why India hopes that Sheikh Hasina wins December 30 elections

Since Independence in 1971, two parties — Sheikh Hasina Wajed’s Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by Khaleda Zia— have dominated the national politics.

Published: 28th December 2018 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bangladesh goes to the polls on December 30 amidst charges that the country’s election commission was biased in favour of the ruling Awami league, led by Sheikh Hasina Wajed.   Officials in New Delhi declined to comment saying the polls were an internal matter, and noted that India was sending three observers at Dhaka’s request. Unofficially, however, many expressed hope that Sheikh Hasina returns to power for a third consecutive term. 

Since Independence in 1971, two parties — Sheikh Hasina Wajed’s Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by Khaleda Zia— have dominated the national politics. The BNP and other opposition parties boycotted the elections in 2014 amidst widespread violence, allowing the Awami League to sail back to power. 

Khaleda Zia, who faced several charges of corruption, was jailed in February and barred from contesting election. A recent survey conducted by a regional NGO predicted that Hasina’s Grand Alliance is likely to win as many as 248 seats. Shrugging off speculation that India was putting all its eggs in Hasina’s basket, an official said: “Honestly, what choice do we have? We have a positive relation with Hasina’s government... Khaleda Zia is imprisoned and is known for her anti-India rhetoric.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wajed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp