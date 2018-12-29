Air quality remains 'very poor' in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality remained ‘very poor’ on Friday as weather conditions continued to be unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants. It may, however, improve marginally in the next two days owing to good surface winds which can help in dispersion of pollutants trapped in the city’s air.

The Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 392, just points below ‘severe’, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

The concentration of harmful pollutants PM (Particulate Matter) 2.5 and PM10 in the ambient air came down marginally and was recorded at 209 microgramme per cubic metre (ug/m3), and 359 ug/m3, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The prescribed safe standard for both these pollutants is 60 and 100 ug/m3, respectively.

The national capital had recorded its second-highest pollution level of the year on Sunday (Dec 23) with an AQI of 450. The pollution was at its highest on the day after Diwali. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature came down sharply on Friday and was recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal for this part of the season. The minimum settled at five degrees. The IMD has issued a cold wave warning till January 1 for the city.