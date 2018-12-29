If all you need is good sleep, do some pillow talk

Shilpi A Singh By

Have you been missing out on sleep, spending the entire night fighting to sleep right and then waking up feeling not so bright or with your neck feeling tight? “Blame it on your pillow,” says eminent physiotherapist Dr Sitaraman Sundaresan. He suggests one follow the thumb rule for selecting the right pillow. “When you're lying down, the neck distance to the bed, on an average, should be the size of your thumb. That distance should be equal to the thickness/contour of your pillow,” he explains.

Thanks to continuous R&D, one is spoiled for choice. If Wakefit offers a pillow with hybrid memory foam that allows it to take the shape of one’s neck and align perfectly with the spinal cord, Dormio’s products are made of Talalay Latex, which is the world’s most breathable comfort foam with temperature and moisture regulating properties. The one from Kurl-On is Latex Natura, a breathable pillow made from pure natural latex encased in soft bamboo fibre casing that provides for air circulation.

Elucidating the basics, Wakefit CEO Ankit Garg says, “The hollow fibre pillows have a new technology that allows the pillow to take the shape of your neck and also aligns it perfectly with your spinal cord giving you relaxed slumber and painless wakeful mornings.”

On the other hand, Kurl-on’s Glacies Gel pillows are crafted specially to cater to sleepers with “hot sleep” issues. “The pillow comes with a special cooling gel which helps to keep the sleeper cool throughout the sleep cycle. Viscoelastic memory foam base ensures that the sleeper has maximum comfort while sleeping,” says Ashutosh Vaidya, CMO, Kurl-On.

Now one can buy pillows that are smart enough to be clean or to adjust themselves according to the user. “Dormio has a whole new range of pillows and mattresses which come with climate control system, are breathable and keep dust and mites away.

Special pillows which come with vario system to adjust the height according to yourself and tinnitus pillow which comes with inbuilt speakers which can be connected to any of your smartphones to make your sleep a comfortable experience,” says Nakul Gupta, Director, Dormio India.