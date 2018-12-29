Home Cities Delhi

If all you need is good sleep, do some pillow talk

Thanks to continuous R&D, one is spoiled for choice.

Published: 29th December 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Shilpi A Singh
Express News Service

Have you been missing out on sleep, spending the entire night fighting to sleep right and then waking up feeling not so bright or with your neck feeling tight? “Blame it on your pillow,” says eminent physiotherapist Dr Sitaraman Sundaresan. He suggests one follow the thumb rule for selecting the right pillow. “When you're lying down, the neck distance to the bed, on an average, should be the size of your thumb. That distance should be equal to the thickness/contour of your pillow,” he explains. 

Thanks to continuous R&D, one is spoiled for choice. If Wakefit offers a pillow with hybrid memory foam that allows it to take the shape of one’s neck and align perfectly with the spinal cord, Dormio’s products are made of Talalay Latex, which is the world’s most breathable comfort foam with temperature and moisture regulating properties. The one from Kurl-On is Latex Natura, a breathable pillow made from pure natural latex encased in soft bamboo fibre casing that provides for air circulation. 

Elucidating the basics, Wakefit CEO Ankit Garg says, “The hollow fibre pillows have a new technology that allows the pillow to take the shape of your neck and also aligns it perfectly with your spinal cord giving you relaxed slumber and painless wakeful mornings.”

On the other hand, Kurl-on’s Glacies Gel pillows are crafted specially to cater to sleepers with “hot sleep” issues. “The pillow comes with a special cooling gel which helps to keep the sleeper cool throughout the sleep cycle. Viscoelastic memory foam base ensures that the sleeper has maximum comfort while sleeping,” says Ashutosh Vaidya, CMO, Kurl-On.

Now one can buy pillows that are smart enough to be clean or to adjust  themselves according to the user. “Dormio has a whole new range of pillows and mattresses which come with climate control system, are breathable and keep dust and mites away.

Special pillows which come with vario system to adjust the height according to yourself and tinnitus pillow which comes with inbuilt speakers which can be connected to any of your smartphones to make your sleep a comfortable experience,” says Nakul Gupta, Director, Dormio India. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp